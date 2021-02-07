Dubai (Union)

Dubai Municipality organized a virtual seminar under the slogan “Green Recovery”, coinciding with the UAE’s celebration of the National Environment Day, with the presence of a group of participants at the local, Arab and international levels.

The symposium shed light on the concept of green recovery, the experience of participating countries in green recovery, and how to benefit from the experience of each country, in addition to screening films related to the field of environment that review concepts of environmental recovery.