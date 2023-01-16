Today, Dubai Municipality announced the opening of registration for the competition for the most beautiful agricultural home facade in Dubai, with the aim of spreading the culture of landscaping among community members and encouraging them to pay attention to the beauty of their residential areas, and to exploit outdoor spaces and cultivate in the ponds belonging to the municipality in front of their homes. This comes within the framework of the municipality’s efforts to enhance environmental sustainability, increase the percentage of green spaces in the emirate, and promote a culture of service and community participation among all members of society.

registration period

The registration and participation period for the competition continues until January 29, after which a period is given to prepare the sites and complete the application file until February 28, and then the evaluation stage begins, so that the winners will be announced in April 2023. The value of the competition prizes is 100 thousand dirhams, divided into 50 thousand dirhams for the center The first, 30 thousand dirhams for the second, and 20 thousand dirhams for the third.

The municipality set a number of conditions for participating in the competition, including; That the site be within the borders of the Emirate of Dubai, and the agricultural area in front of the house’s borders, and not in violation of the laws regulating work on the right of way, and that the participant resides in the property mentioned in the registration form, in addition to agreeing to the arbitration committee’s visit to the site of his garden to photograph it, and to publish pictures and videos on platforms Social communication or through the media, and pre-registration before the expiry of the subscription date through the Dubai Municipality website www.dm.gov.ae.

Previous participation criteria

Dubai Municipality has set criteria for evaluating the participants. The first is related to the aesthetics of the design, so that the plant and non-vegetarian elements are consistent, varied, and of different lengths and colors in an aesthetic way, in addition to the availability of night lighting. While the second criterion from the technical side provides for the employment of creative ideas, the use of innovative means, unconventional scientific techniques and methods, and the provision of a sustainable irrigation system that does not affect service lines and pedestrian traffic.

The third criterion included the environmental aspect; By taking into account environmental sustainability, by rationalizing water, and using renewable energy, in addition to the influence of plant elements and planted trees, and including plants from the local environment, and the fourth criterion determined the social aspect in terms of the extent to which the garden attracts use, whether it is for agriculture or entertainment.

This competition is expected to contribute to enhancing the aesthetics of streets and green spaces, and increasing interest in the facades of homes, in addition to increasing the demand for plants from nurseries and recycled water.