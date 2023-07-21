Dubai Municipality has announced the opening of registration for the “Future Talents” scholarship program, which aims to attract and attract university students from the UAE in a number of scientific disciplines required in the labor market that support the municipality’s fields of work, and contribute to raising the rates of future jobs in those disciplines, and enhancing the sustainability of its human cadres.

This comes as part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to provide opportunities for university students and raise their capabilities and skills, in a way that supports the policy of nationalizing jobs in the Emirate of Dubai.

The director of the Human Resources Department in Dubai Municipality, Aisha Al Hammadi, said: “The (Future Talents) program will complete the efforts of Dubai Municipality in implementing leadership’s directives on supporting the Emiratisation policy in the Emirate of Dubai, through the implementation of projects, initiatives, study, training and field programs to attract Emirati students from talents, adopting them, and providing an opportunity for them to increase their scientific knowledge, support them with practical experience, and develop their capabilities in their specialties Study, as well as enabling them scientifically in the optimal method to counter future variables. Through these programs, the municipality aims to enhance the sustainability and development of human cadres, and support the future growth of jobs with scientific specializations required in the labor market, which are consistent with the municipality’s fields of work.

The municipality has developed a list of scientific majors available in the “Future Talents” scholarship program, which included civil and architectural engineering, agricultural engineering and agricultural sciences, public health, environmental sciences, sustainability and environmental health, and food security, in addition to information systems specializing in data science and business solutions, information technology specializing in application and network development, and cloud computing.

The conditions for enrollment in the “Future Talents” program stipulated that the scholarship student be a citizen of the UAE, and that he be a student in the third or fourth academic year of the required major, and that his cumulative average is not less than three degrees, and he must not combine more than one scholarship at the same time, and finally that he has completed his national service for the male category.