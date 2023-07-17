The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawood Al-Hajri, inaugurated today; Bloom Market for vegetables and fruits, which is an integrated destination for buying and selling products and foodstuffs in an air-conditioned environment that maintains the quality and safety of goods and products, on an area of ​​​​66 thousand square meters in the Dubai Central Market for vegetables and fruits. This comes in line with the Municipality’s efforts in continuous planning to enhance the attractiveness of the Emirate of Dubai through the implementation of vital integrated projects that provide the best ingredients that enhance the quality of life of its residents.

Mohammed Faraidooni, Director of the Markets Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Bloom Market is one of Dubai Municipality’s projects aimed at providing distinctive shopping places in the Emirate of Dubai, by facilitating obtaining fresh products directly from the same source, especially since seasonal fruits that are exclusively imported and not found in other countries will be available in the market. other markets, in addition to enhancing the investment and economic opportunities that are still available to investors and facilitating them for them so that they are at the supplier’s prices. All the ingredients that raise the standard of living for them.”

Faraidooni added: “The market was designed to be a vital, integrated center equipped with the latest logistical services and equipment.

The latest technologies will also be used in the market to maintain the quality of products and ensure their suitability, in compliance with the food safety conditions approved in the Emirate of Dubai.”

The market consists of a parking floor that can accommodate more than 400 parking spaces, and areas for investors that include more than 600 kiosks and platforms for displaying and selling local and imported vegetables and fruits daily, in addition to the availability of 3 restaurants that provide services to visitors.

The market also includes many logistical services that facilitate the shopping process, such as the presence of auxiliary workers with shopping carts, shipping goods to customers’ cars for large purchases, as well as cleaning and parking services inside the market to prevent crowding, and to provide a smooth and comfortable shopping experience.