Dubai Municipality obtained the international accreditation certificate from the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIM Institute), as a culmination of its efforts and distinguished results in enhancing the concepts of innovation management within its organizational structure, and enhancing the cognitive capabilities of employees and the process of submitting ideas by them through its innovative initiatives that highlighted a strategic intellectual and cognitive integration that is appropriate. With its vision to be a “leading municipality for a global city.”

The accreditation that the municipality obtained from a global body in the field of innovation reflects the solid foundation of the innovation and knowledge management system within the municipality’s organizational structure, supported by human and intellectual resources, comprehensive guidelines for knowledge and innovation, in addition to plans that serve the strategic axes of its work.

Dubai Municipality has achieved tangible positive results, after its integrated and continuous efforts to enhance its innovation and knowledge strategies, and following multiple processes, including developing standards and standards, research and development guidelines, and intellectual property policy, in addition to focusing on internal capabilities and external partnerships to benefit from new business opportunities in the future.

After evaluating its innovation strategy and capabilities, Dubai Municipality demonstrated high, disciplined, and supportive levels of innovation, which positively impacted its various organizational levels, and achieved remarkable progress in the field of innovation through updated reward systems, consistent key indicators, and a focus on intellectual property.