Dubai Municipality has obtained the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) (ISO / PAS 45005: 2020) certification regarding occupational health and safety management and the application of safe work procedures during the (Covid-19) pandemic, which is the highest certificate of its kind globally, in appreciation of the municipality’s efforts in implementing The best health, safety and awareness standards in this exceptional phase, in accordance with Dubai’s approach to confronting the pandemic and besieging its consequences on various health, economic and social levels.

According to a report prepared by the British Standards Institute (BSI), which is a founding member of the International Organization for Standardization, Dubai Municipality is the first municipality worldwide to obtain this international certificate, which was launched in December 2020, within a new success that reflects the department’s continuous efforts regarding implementation Best practices, and its keenness to adopt the highest international standards and international specifications, and adhere to them, especially in the field of maintaining the health and safety of employees and all partners and dealers, which has been intensified work on at a time when concerted efforts to combat the emerging Corona virus.

The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawood Al Hajri said: “In fulfillment of the leadership’s vision and aspirations in making Dubai the best city for life in the world, Dubai Municipality is keen to achieve the highest levels of excellence in adopting and implementing the highest standards and generalizing preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees at work sites and to maintain the highest levels of readiness. In the department in order to carry out its tasks and work programs, and to provide its multiple vital services, whether to strategic partners or dealers, to all members of society, while continuing to develop and improve its programs and services in accordance with international best practices and thus achieve its strategic goal in ensuring public safety in Dubai.

Al-Hajri praised the keenness of the Dubai Municipality in its various organizational units to continue achieving distinguished achievements locally and internationally by continuing to develop and follow the best international standards, leading to obtaining prestigious international certificates that demonstrate the effectiveness of the various programs and operations of the department and their positive impact on society, affirming the municipality’s commitment to the approach of excellence that it has established. Dubai founded it and became a model to be emulated in its application in various sectors, which contributed to confirming its ability to face the challenge of Covid-19 and avoid the worst of its consequences within an integrated work system that the municipality participates in its success in a way that guarantees the community as a whole and preserves its health.





