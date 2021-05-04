In a new achievement that confirms Dubai’s leadership in applying international best practices and the commitment of its institutions to work according to a vision that raises the welfare of the human being and puts his safety at the forefront of priorities, Dubai Municipality obtained the certificate of the International Organization for Standardization known as (ISO) (ISO / PAS 45005: 2020) regarding management Occupational health and safety and the application of safe work procedures during the (Covid-19) pandemic, which is the highest of its kind in the world, in recognition of the municipality’s efforts to implement the best health, safety and awareness standards at this exceptional stage, in accordance with Dubai’s approach to confronting the pandemic and besieging its consequences on various health levels. Economic and social.

According to a report prepared by the British Standards Institute (BSI), which is a founding member of the International Organization for Standardization, “Dubai Municipality” is the first municipality in the world to obtain this international certificate, which was launched in December 2020, within a new success that reflects the department’s continuous efforts regarding It is related to the application of best practices, and its keenness to adopt the highest international standards and global specifications, and to adhere to them, especially in the field of maintaining the health and safety of employees and all partners and dealers, which has been intensified work on it at a time when concerted efforts to combat the emerging Corona virus.

Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “In fulfillment of the wise leadership’s vision and aspirations in making Dubai the best city for life in the world, Dubai Municipality is keen to achieve the highest levels of excellence in adopting and applying the highest standards and circulating preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees at work sites and to preserve The highest levels of readiness in the department in order to carry out its tasks and work programs and provide its multiple vital services, whether to strategic partners or dealers, to all members of society, while continuing the processes of development and improvement of its programs and services in accordance with international best practices and thus achieving its strategic goal in ensuring public safety in Dubai.

Al-Hajri praised the keenness of the Dubai Municipality in its various organizational units to continue achieving distinguished achievements locally and internationally by continuing to develop and follow the best international standards, leading to obtaining prestigious international certificates that demonstrate the effectiveness of the various programs and operations of the department and their positive impact on society, affirming the municipality’s commitment to the approach of excellence that it has established. Dubai founded it and became a model to be emulated in its application in various sectors, which contributed to confirming its ability to face the challenge of Covid-19 and avoid the worst of its consequences within an integrated work system that the municipality participates in its success in a way that guarantees the community as a whole and preserves its health.

It is noteworthy that the British Standards Institute is a well-established international organization dating back to the year 1901, and it specializes in helping to consolidate excellence in the mechanism of performing tasks and services, and to clarify the foundations for improving performance, reducing risks and achieving sustainable growth for various business sectors, and the activity of the institute extends to cover about 128 thousand sites In 193 countries around the world, it operates with a wide spectrum of clients ranging from major global brands to small local businesses.





