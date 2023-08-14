Dubai Municipality has launched a new service to request a license for self-maintenance building works to fix minor structural defects in it, which converted maintenance licenses for construction works into self-licences, without the need for audit by municipal engineers, with the cancellation of simple maintenance licenses and licenses for painting works, as well as reducing the number of steps And facilitating the procedures for obtaining the license to a self-licensing and fast.

The Director of the Building Permits Department at Dubai Municipality, Eng. Layali Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, indicated that the building self-maintenance service is an electronic service that enables customers to obtain a license to carry out maintenance and repair of building defects by themselves, as it is being licensed and completed through the Dubai Building Permits System on the website Municipal.

The new service provided by Dubai Municipality provides the possibility for consulting and engineering offices, contracting companies and landowners to obtain the permit immediately, especially since the current target group is 1,000 companies registered under the Dubai Building Permits System.

The application for licensing self-maintenance works is classified into simple maintenance works, self-construction maintenance works, and specialized maintenance works.

The new service also exempted works aimed at preserving the building by repairing non-structural defects in it from the need to obtain a maintenance license, such as interior and exterior painting works and changing floors.