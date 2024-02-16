Today, the “Ramadan Market” event, organized by Dubai Municipality, will be launched until March 9, 2024, on Old Municipality Street within the Grand Souq in Bur Deira, one of the oldest traditional markets frequented by the people of Dubai as a destination for shopping and purchasing their personal and household needs, in addition to what it contains. Commercial activities to display food, personal and other products.

The “Ramadan Market” is one of the most prominent events and ancient inherited heritage customs that celebrate the advent of the holy month of Ramadan in the Emirate of Dubai, and aims to attract wide segments of society, citizens, residents, tourists and visitors, to enjoy a unique shopping experience at competitive prices.

The event will include a mini market, in addition to the heritage market, which contains all the requirements for Ramadan preparations and products to celebrate the “Haq Al Laila” event, in addition to public services, live entertainment shows, and special activities for children.

Dubai Municipality pays great attention and care to developing heritage sites and ancient markets in the emirate, and harnesses its resources and capabilities to organize events, entertainment, tourism and commercial activities, in order to enhance its heritage and historical symbolism, in addition to its efforts to support investors and encourage investment in it, as well as providing attractive and integrated facilities that make Dubai more… Attractiveness and quality of life, enhancing its position as a global tourist destination. Dubai Municipality also aims, through the Ramadan Market, to promote traditional markets and their products in the emirate, and to preserve the heritage and authenticity of ancient customs related to preparing for the blessed month.

Dubai Municipality has set the working hours of the “Ramadan Market” event during its period between ten in the morning and ten in the evening.