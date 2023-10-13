Dubai Municipality launched the first accredited professional academy in the UAE, concerned with knowledge and specialized vocational training in the field of municipal work, to combine experiences and practices applied within the scope of the current needs of this specialty in a distinguished training and educational environment, in a step that translates Dubai’s approach to investing in people and continuous work. To prepare qualified cadres capable of enriching various vital sectors with knowledge and experience that serve to enhance the comprehensive development process..

The academy, accredited by the National Qualifications Center of the Ministry of Education and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, will award specialized professional programs and professional certificates accredited worldwide to its employees in cooperation with its partners in local and international educational centers and institutions..

The Academy will also provide a professional guidance program for university students about to graduate, in addition to joint research and studies in cooperation with universities and research centres. The Academy will also provide training programs in municipal work for municipal employees locally, regionally and globally, in addition to holding specialized forums in the same field..

The academy’s programs will include specializations and vital work fields managed and supervised by Dubai Municipality, including: Licensing and monitoring building activities, digital transformation and geographic information systems, data analysis, strategy and innovation, health and safety management, environmental sustainability, urban heritage and antiquities, in addition to the field of sanitation equipment, agriculture and irrigation..

The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Eng. Dawoud Al Hajri, confirmed that the Dubai Municipality Vocational Academy is a continuation of the municipality’s efforts to attract competencies and talents, develop human cadres of university graduates and employees, and qualify them cognitively, professionally, and practically within the municipality’s multiple fields and specializations, in order to establish a culture of sustainable innovation in it, which ensures the development of solutions. Futuristic and pioneering, it contributes to achieving the highest national trends and strategic objectives of the municipality, and playing an effective role in enhancing the competitiveness of the Emirate of Dubai, and consolidating its position as the best city for living and working in the world..

He said: “Dubai Municipality has reached advanced stages in preparing qualified and efficient human cadres to support various municipal work streams and enhance its endeavors in preparing sustainable human and knowledge assets and resources, which the Academy will support by attracting the best talents and upgrading their skills, in addition to improving the performance of its employees and enabling them to… Adapting to rapid changes in the most optimal and future-ready manner, ensuring the highest levels of well-being, happiness, and quality of life for community members in the Emirate of Dubai.“.

The Dubai Municipality Professional Academy will include accredited professional certificates, in addition to professional training programs in cooperation with partners from universities, institutes, and training and academic institutions across the UAE. The professional certificate programs will include fields that serve several specializations, including: licensing and control of buildings constructed with 3D printing technology, and intelligence. Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Big Data Analysis for Food Safety, Office Management, Innovation Professional Program, and Innovation Strategist.

The professional diplomas awarded by the Academy will also include fields that serve the mechatronics engineering specializations in the field of sanitation, irrigation techniques, occupational safety and health management, and manuscript restoration and maintenance..

Dubai Municipality will provide flexibility in terms of the method of training and learning within the programs, varying between physical attendance at the academy’s headquarters or at Dubai Municipality institutions to learn closely about the nature of municipal work for one of the largest service agencies in the Emirate of Dubai, or through attendance at the headquarters of partners, suppliers and contractors. Or virtually via the learning experiences platform (LXP)In addition to the headquarters of partner schools, institutes and universities.