Dubai Municipality launched the “Build in Dubai” platform to provide all services, information and procedures related to the building and construction sector, whether provided by the municipality or other entities in the emirate.

The platform serves all groups concerned with the building and construction sector, including owners, developers, consultants, and contractors, during the stages of the construction journey, to enhance the sustainability of their projects, and to consolidate Dubai’s competitiveness among the world’s cities in this vital sector, which is considered one of the most advanced and developed in the world.

Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al Hajri, confirmed that the “Build in Dubai” digital platform translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai’s position as a future capital of building, construction and urbanism globally, and to enhance its leadership and position. On global competitiveness indicators, the platform also enhances Dubai’s leadership as one of the cities in the world that most employs technology and digital transformation in various vital sectors, and as one of the most distinguished cities in the world in the field of construction and architecture.

He said: “The platform will provide, for the first time, multiple services on everything related to the construction sector in one place, and will work as a proactive, easy-to-use digital services system that reduces effort, shortens time for project owners, and raises their level of satisfaction. The platform is also an embodiment of the municipality’s efforts to develop a smart, sustainable and advanced construction sector globally, by employing the latest innovative technologies to provide distinguished services in the field of building work permits.”

Al Hajri pointed out that the municipality is leading the digital transformation in the building and construction sector by preparing a road map to implement building information modeling in Dubai in cooperation with partners, providing the necessary information about buildings to provide multiple smart services, and building the digital twin of the Emirate of Dubai.

Automated checking

The Executive Director of the Building Regulatory and Licensing Agency, Engineer Maryam Al Muhairi, said: “Dubai Municipality is working to develop standard standards for building design, due to the importance and benefits of achieving building information modeling on the building’s life cycle by reducing costs, shortening implementation time, accelerating the issuance of licenses, and increasing the efficiency of building operations. Construction and operation, and reducing dependence on unskilled labor.”

She added, “The municipality issued the first building permit using automated building auditing technology for a 37-storey residential commercial tower in the Al Mirkadh area within one of the development projects, as the tower was designed in accordance with the standards and requirements of building information modeling in Dubai.” This step reflects Dubai’s global leadership in applying automated auditing to building designs, as standard standards have been prepared for Dubai. Digital tools have also been developed that are available around the clock and available on the (Build in Dubai) platform to perform automated auditing of models through the 3D model browser, and show cases of non-compliance with building code requirements, so that the consultant can review the results of the audit and correct the problems discovered in real time. early”.

Comprehensive experience

The new platform is in line with the requirements of the “Digital City Experiences” issued by the Dubai Digital Authority, which ensures a comprehensive experience for owners during the construction journey in one place, and enables them to view the status of their projects from land and building information and construction steps, and provides them with a building consultant’s guide, and indicative models about Construction contracts, in addition to a list of consultants and contractors registered in the municipality with their evaluation. The platform also includes the latest international technologies in this field, such as the service of automated auditing of building designs using Building Information Modeling (BIM), which Dubai is a global leader in applying, as well as smart inspection and artificial intelligence.

Continuous development

The digital platform is being developed in stages, so that it will include a set of main services for the owner, real estate developer, consultant and contractor during the entire building construction journey, including services for obtaining a plot of land, designing the building, obtaining a building permit, implementing construction work, completing and delivering services, and moving to residence. In the building, renting or selling it, and services for additions, modifications, building maintenance and demolition.

Through the platform, Dubai Municipality aims to collect services related to the construction journey at one point, including services provided by other government and private sector partners, such as the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Water and Electricity Authority, the General Administration of Civil Defense – Dubai, and the Dubai Civil Defense Corporation. Mohammed bin Rashid Housing, the Land Department, Dubai Customs, the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ), the Dubai Development Authority, in addition to the services of Etisalat Bay & Emirates, and the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du). Customers can access the construction platform in Dubai, and view the various services package for owners, developers, consultants, and contractors, according to each of the aforementioned categories, via the link: buildindubai.gov.ae.

• Issuing the first building license by applying automated verification of the requirements of the Dubai Building Code using Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology.

• Supporting a smart and sustainable construction sector and enhancing Dubai’s leadership as one of the cities in the world that most employs technology.