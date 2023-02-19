Dubai Municipality has launched the “Smart Inspection Program”, a special system for implementing environmental control operations in the Emirate of Dubai, with high accuracy and efficiency, and in accordance with international standards. The owners of these facilities and projects comply with environmental conditions and standards, in order to enhance their sustainability.

The program was designed to comply with the specifications and characteristics necessary for the implementation of environmental control, by automating the control processes for all facilities and projects, which contributes to shortening the time, effort and costs in maintaining the data and records of inspection operations, in addition to enhancing the level of environmental compliance of the owners of facilities and projects with environmental laws and legislation in force on Emirate level.

The smart inspection program has many features that facilitate control operations and provide data by providing access to a summary of all inspections, including planned inspection visits, visits that are still in progress, and implemented visits.

Inspection lists were also designed in accordance with environmental inspection requirements for various environmental sectors, to ensure the quality, accuracy and efficiency of the reports, especially since all inspection reports will be saved in the system, making it easy to refer to them when needed.

It also allows access to the data of industrial and service establishments and development projects, facilitating modification of their details and contact data, adding any new facilities or projects, scheduling annual inspection plans for all inspectors in the system, as well as the possibility of entering and resetting follow-up inspection plans or emergency visits.

The launch of the program comes as part of the municipality’s efforts to complete the automation of control processes related to the environment, health and safety, and food safety.