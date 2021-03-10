Within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to maximize the benefit from the advanced applications of the space industry in various fields, and build on the distinguished global position that Dubai and the UAE have reached in this field, the municipality is preparing Dubai, “in cooperation with the” Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center “to launch an environmental satellite to study the challenges and issues related to air quality and climate change in Dubai and the UAE.

The satellite, which will be named “DMSat 1”, is scheduled to be launched on March 20 from the “Baikonur” space base in Kazakhstan, becoming the first nanometric satellite dedicated to environmental purposes launched by Dubai, equipped with the latest environmental satellite monitoring technology in the world.

The moon will monitor, collect and analyze environmental data, measure air pollutants and greenhouse gases, develop maps for the concentration and distribution of greenhouse gases in Dubai and the UAE, and study and monitor the seasonal changes of these gases. The data provided by the moon will be used in several areas to find solutions and develop long-term plans to confront the challenges of urban pollution and climate change, explore the future of the environmental reality in Dubai, and enhance the leadership role of the emirate in adopting quality projects and preparing pioneering research that supports the study of climate change, with its impact on Confirmation of the UAE’s commitment to the provisions of the Paris Climate Agreement, which provides for the provision of information and data on greenhouse gas emissions, as well as building national capacities in the field of studying and analyzing global warming.

DMSAT 1 will serve in calculating the rates of carbon emissions and their impact on growth rates, studying the environmental impact of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the outputs of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, in addition to contributing to the implementation of the national system for managing greenhouse gas emissions within the National Climate Change Plan. For the UAE 2017-2050.

The satellite launch project, “DMSat 1”, is an exceptional opportunity to build new research and technical capabilities in the fields of environmental scientific research at the local level. It will also contribute to opening new horizons for harnessing space technology to serve the environmental sectors and achieve sustainability.

On this occasion, Eng. Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai today is taking new steps towards the future with an ambitious vision based on owning technology and even participating in developing it and adapting its applications and tools to serve our development goals in accordance with international best practices.” He added, “Today’s space technology, in which our country has made significant quantum leaps over the past period, will help us improve the quality of life on Earth, as the new” DMSat 1 “satellite will provide the necessary information for Dubai Municipality to set up response plans to global environmental changes. The information that the moon will provide will also help us determine the necessary steps to combat climate change and develop long-term environmental plans. “

He explained, “We are pleased to cooperate with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and other academic institutions participating in this project, which we view as an important step that will make a tangible change in our field of environmental research, as it will enhance our efforts in the field of environmental research and monitoring, and will form a basis for our launching the implementation of future technological projects.” We look forward to continuing this partnership with the center to provide more achievements that support Dubai’s efforts to improve its environment and preserve it according to the highest international standards. “

Continuous progress

For his part, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Youssef Hamad Al-Shaibani, said: “The processes of using space technology to provide solutions and develop various sectors in the UAE are witnessing continuous progress, as the capabilities and competencies become available to benefit from this field, and the interest of local institutions in this has increased. The sector is facing challenges, and the project to launch “DMSAT 1” comes as a clear indication of this modern trend in the country and the desire of local institutions to expand the use of the best scientific methods and tools.

He added, “Our cooperation with Dubai Municipality to launch the first nanometric environmental satellite dedicated to municipalities reflects the Center’s commitment to cooperate with government agencies in the UAE to promote scientific and technical progress at the local level, especially in areas that support future planning and sustainability. Through this environmental project, We followed the center’s strategy in adopting the highest international standards applied globally in implementing this type of project. Indeed, after in-depth studies, the project was implemented with the active participation of the Canadian University of Toronto team, because the university’s team has extensive experience in manufacturing and launching this type of satellite. “.

The nanometer “DMSat 1”, weighing 15 kilograms, contains devices and sensors to monitor methane, carbon dioxide and water vapor concentration, which are the causes of global warming and monitor pollutants and fine particles in the air. It also carries communication systems to communicate with the ground station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and will work during the period from 3-5 days to monitor the same site more than once, with different shooting angles and with high accuracy. The moon will make 14 orbits around the earth a day, with data being sent to the earth station between 4 to 5 times per day.

Fruitful cooperation

The project was implemented in cooperation between Dubai Municipality and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center in addition to local and international research teams. The center supervised the project according to the requirements of Dubai Municipality, in cooperation with the Satellite Systems Development Laboratory at the University of Toronto in Canada, which manufactured the moon with its own Long experience in the field of launching satellites similar to “DMSat 1”, where the center planned the launch operation and conducted the final tests at the launch site. The center will continue its role in supporting the Dubai Municipality project by managing data and information collection processes and then providing the municipality with them.

A team of specialized engineers and project supervisors from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is currently present at the launch site at the Baikonur base for launch preparation. The satellite, which took 18 months to manufacture, was installed on board the launch rocket days ago, to start the initial preparations and experiments phase that continues. Until March 12, which is the last day for tests of the Moon’s hardware before its launch.

The moon is scheduled to be launched on Saturday, March 20 at exactly 9:07 a.m. Moscow time, 10:07 a.m. UAE time, provided that the moon separates from the rocket and enters its orbit around the Earth at 2:20 pm UAE time The first signal from the moon is expected to be received at 3 pm local time.

The project team includes a group of employees and engineers in each of the Dubai Municipality and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, a number of whom will be present in the Dubai control room to participate in the management of the launch.





