Dubai Municipality launched the “Promoting Sound Nutrition in Educational Institutions” initiative, with the aim of bringing about changes in these institutions’ approach to school meals, providing students with knowledge and skills, and providing appropriate food options in canteens and cafeterias.

The initiative, which targets more than 300,000 students in the emirate’s schools, includes an integrated system for managing learning and empowering school children and educational institutions, and those who form part of the food system in them, such as food suppliers and school administrations.

This system provides a fully digital educational experience that can be accessed from anywhere, as it includes comprehensive e-educational content on nutrition, safety, and sustainable consumption. It also includes interactive games and tools to evaluate learning progress.

Educators can use these tools to educate students and employees of food companies.

The municipality will focus on providing specialized training courses for users to ensure that schools are able to use the system effectively.

Nutrition experts will work with these institutions to reevaluate their menus in order to prioritize nutrient-rich foods that support the physical and cognitive development of children and youth by focusing on a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins low in saturated fat, and providing students with essential vitamins and minerals.

It is noteworthy that Dubai Municipality recently implemented activities and workshops in schools for more than 300 participants, aimed at enhancing students’ knowledge of the importance of reducing food waste, recycling and contributing to building a more sustainable future.