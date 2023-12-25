Dubai Municipality launched an initiative to collect and recycle three million plastic bottles, which is equivalent to 60 tons of PET plastic, which is widely used in water bottles, soft drinks, juices, and food containers, due to its durability, transparency, and light weight, as well as its non-toxicity. Its high production efficiency in recycling.

The initiative aims to enhance social responsibility in the field of environmental work, and inspire individuals and institutions to follow environmentally friendly options, in addition to reducing the use of plastic, adopting programs that increase the rate of diversion of plastic waste from the landfill path, and increasing the recycling and circular economy index, to enhance the sustainability of Dubai’s cleanliness and environment. And in support of achieving national environmental goals.

The initiative also includes recycling plastic containers and using them to manufacture clothes for cleaning workers in the municipality, through threads produced from 100% recycled containers, sponsored by DGRADE Company. Thus, Dubai Municipality becomes the first municipality to use recycled materials. Recycling it into manufacturing products of value to its employees.

Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al Hajri, confirmed that this community initiative documents the municipality’s efforts to reduce waste damage and contributes to promoting the concepts of recycling and the green circular economy, in order to advance the goals of sustainability and climate neutrality.

Dubai Municipality distributed smart containers to collect plastic containers to several institutions and residential areas, as well as some beaches and public facilities.