Dubai Municipality, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is preparing to launch an environmental satellite to study the challenges and issues related to air quality and climate change in Dubai and the country, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai By maximizing the benefit from the advanced applications of the space industry in various fields, and building on the distinguished global position that Dubai and the UAE have reached in this field.

The satellite, which will be named “DMSat 1”, is scheduled to be launched on March 20 from the Baikonur space base in Kazakhstan, to become the first nanometric satellite dedicated to environmental purposes launched by Dubai, equipped with the latest environmental satellite monitoring technology in the world.

The moon will monitor environmental data, measure air pollutants and greenhouse gases, develop maps for the concentration and distribution of greenhouse gases in Dubai and the country, and study and monitor the seasonal changes of these gases.

The data that will be provided by the moon will be used in several areas to find solutions and develop long-term plans to confront the challenges of urban pollution and climate change, explore the future of the environmental reality in Dubai, enhance the leadership role of the emirate in adopting quality projects, and prepare pioneering research that supports the study of climate change, including The impact of affirming the UAE’s commitment to the provisions of the Paris Climate Agreement, and studying and analyzing global warming.

The satellite “DMSat 1” is an exceptional opportunity to build new research and technical capabilities in the fields of environmental scientific research at the local level. It also contributes to opening new horizons for harnessing space technology to serve the environmental sectors and achieve sustainability.

The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Eng. Dawood Al Hajri, said, “Dubai is taking new steps towards the future, with an ambitious vision that depends on owning technology and participating in its development, and adapting its applications and tools to serve our development goals in accordance with international best practices.”

The Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Yusef Hamad Al-Shaibani, stated that “the processes of using space technology to provide solutions and develop various sectors in the UAE are witnessing continuous progress, as capabilities and competencies are available to benefit from this field, and the interest of local institutions in this has increased. The sector is facing challenges, and the launch project (DMSAT 1) is a clear indication of this modern trend in the country, and the desire of local institutions to expand the use of the best scientific methods and tools.

The moon is scheduled to be launched on Saturday, March 20 at exactly 9:07 a.m. Moscow time, 10:07 a.m. Emirates time, provided that the moon separates from the rocket and enters its orbit around the Earth at exactly 2:20 pm local time. Emirates, and it is expected to receive the first signal from the moon at three o’clock in the afternoon local time in the country.

– The moon is equipped with the latest environmental satellite monitoring technology in the world.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

