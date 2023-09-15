Dubai Municipality intends to launch the first phase of a new digital system related to building construction work next October, as it is working on developing an easy and integrated digital experience for customers during the process of constructing a building in Dubai, and providing a unified platform for all construction services, which is the “Dubai Construction Platform,” with The focus in the first stage is on the real estate owner or developer.

The experience includes all stages of construction, starting with obtaining the plot of land, designing the building, and obtaining the building permit, then construction, completion, occupancy of the building, maintenance, modifications, and ending with demolition. The municipality’s plans include launching a new digital system related to the ticketing system and smart gates in its parks, while providing additional features to visitors, such as: providing self-purchase kiosks for park tickets, and payment options using Apply pay, mobile phone, and others.

Technology solutions

Development plans include increasing the use of emerging technology solutions by 70% of its total services, automating manual processes by 100%, providing proactive services, and reducing the time and steps of service delivery by 15%, such as using the Internet of Things to improve the processes of managing vital city services, detecting leaks and cases of Breaking through recycled water networks, which is used in various projects across the emirate, as well as managing and operating pumping stations for sewage treatment plants.

The municipality is also working on developing the customer experience with regard to food services and consumer products by improving the experience of importers of food and consumer products by redesigning 15 services related to doing business, importing and exporting.

Dubai Municipality is currently working to benefit from artificial intelligence technology and modern technologies in the areas of public service, smart enterprise, and data management, through the use of the Customer Relationship Management System (CRM), as this system includes managing all processes related to customers, including inquiries, reports, and service requests, in addition to complaints. It is also technically linked with the virtual employee system (Fares), which is based on artificial intelligence technology.

Unified platforms

Work was done to make individual services available on the “Emarati” platform and the “Dubai Now” application, affiliated with the Dubai Digital Authority, in implementation of the 360 ​​services policy of using unified platforms in the emirate, in addition to developing the call center infrastructure and integrating shared services systems with other parties. A new service has also been provided that enables landowners to easily access and inquire about the data of the lands registered in their name, know all the details about them, and share their documents.

The municipality has introduced an automated and self-audit service for a set of building regulations requirements in accordance with the Dubai Building Code, using techniques for designing three-dimensional digital models of buildings, or what is known as building information modeling, and developing and publishing its own standard standards, which contributes to improving the quality of building design and reducing… The time required for manual auditing by municipal engineers, and building data entry by consultants, thus issuing building permits faster and with higher reliability.

Digital and smart services

Dubai Municipality continues to enhance its digital and smart services, in accordance with the best international standards and practices, promote innovation, and develop its digital infrastructure, in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Engineer Dawoud Al Hajri, said: “The municipality seeks to support and enhance digital transformation in the Emirate of Dubai, by launching digital and smart services with advanced features that target the areas and specializations of the municipality’s work, and providing smart and integrated solutions that contribute to improving the customer experience and raising the quality of the services provided.” “For them, it saves time and effort for them, and meets their needs in an effective manner, out of our keenness to contribute to enhancing the development process in Dubai and consolidating the emirate’s position, competitiveness and global leadership in the digital field.”

He continued: “Within the framework of its goals and plans to move towards a new phase of digital transformation in all its sectors and services, Dubai Municipality is implementing several initiatives that serve the digital transformation strategy, and other vital files, including the housing services file, the future technologies file and data sharing, which are files that aim in their entirety to To improve the customer experience and make them happy.”

• Managing service requests and customer operations with artificial intelligence