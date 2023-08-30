Dubai Municipality is a service for owners to view their land data through its digital portal, as the new service will allow customers to easily access their land data, building permits and completion certificates with the ability to download them along with map data in one place, as part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to provide integrated and pioneering digital services. Which enhances the customer experience and facilitates the process of applying for its services quickly and in an organized manner.

His Excellency Dawoud Al-Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The service of informing owners of their land data is one of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to design and develop innovative digital services, simplify procedures related to its services and facilitate them for customers, in line with the directions of the Emirate of Dubai in the field of transformation into a green environment.” Comprehensive and pioneering digital services with distinction in the field of providing pioneering government services, based on the principle of proactivity, speed and efficiency in providing services that provide them with the best user experience in a way that directly meets their needs, achieves satisfaction and happiness for them, and facilitates their work and daily life.”

For her part, Engineer Maryam Obaid Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Buildings Regulation and Licensing Agency in Dubai Municipality, indicated that the new service will provide owners with easy access and review of their land and property data, and knowledge of the details and status of each of them through the customer interface in the Dubai Municipality digital portal. This service aims to Providing a smooth, fast and comprehensive digital user experience in terms of lands and buildings, so that it serves individual and corporate customers in the best way that meets their needs and aspirations, with the least time and effort.

Customers can benefit from the new service through the Dubai Municipality digital portal, via the following link: https://hub.dm.gov.ae/openid/login?usertype=dm_external&locale=en

Where this link leads to the control panel of the customer, who requests registration via the digital identity, after which the data and a summary of the service request and the status of each will appear.

The customer can also, by clicking on the option of a plot of land, view its number, name of the area, type of possession, date of issuance of the site plan with the ability to download the plans, in addition to reviewing the details of the building permit, which provides the date, type and number of the license, number of the plot of land and type of building with the ability to download the data. The Building Completion Certificate option also enables identification of the type of certificate, its issuance date, number, and application number.