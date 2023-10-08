Dubai Municipality launched the first system in the world to grant certificates and conformity marks to factories and entities operating in 3D printers within the field of construction, as a proactive step to standardize followed practices and raise the quality of concrete mixtures used in 3D printers for factories licensed and operating in the emirate.

This step reinforces Dubai’s leadership as the first city in the world to adopt a strategy and organization of 3D printing technology in the construction sector, which is one of the modern sustainable construction technologies.

Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al Hajri, said: “The system for granting certificates and conformity marks to factories and entities working in the field of 3D printing within the construction sector has been prepared in a comprehensive manner that suits the forward-looking vision of Dubai Municipality, the application of best practices, and the provision of distinguished services to the individual and society to raise the status of the Emirate of Dubai globally. According to a proactive methodology that is compatible with the municipality’s strategic plans included in the Dubai Plan 2030. The system is also in line with the Dubai 3D printing strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to benefit from and employ this technology. “In the service of humanity, and enhancing the position of the UAE and Dubai as one of the leading centers in the region and the world in the field of 3D printing.”

He added: “The system will contribute to unifying practices and procedures followed and enhancing the quality level of concrete mixtures used in 3D printers for factories licensed and operating in this technology.”

Acting Executive Director of the Environment, Health and Safety Foundation in Dubai Municipality, Engineer Alia Al Harmoudi, explained that the new system is based on four main axes, which include ensuring control of the quality of the product and raw materials used, the efficiency of equipment and devices designated for manufacturing, in addition to the technical standards used to control the quality of manufacturing processes within The various stages of production, and the efficiency of the administrative system in the factory, noting that the municipality has launched on its website an integrated guide that includes four main sections, dealing with the basic requirements that must be met in factories and entities operating the activity.

The Dubai Central Laboratory will supervise the management of the new system, to complete the evaluation and auditing processes and conduct laboratory tests for such products and grant them a certificate of conformity, in accordance with the principles and technical controls.

The importance of adopting such technologies in future construction projects is highlighted in several aspects, including reducing the rate of errors, reducing the amount of materials, and reducing the waste of natural resources used in these mixtures, such as water, aggregate, and cement, in addition to completing the work in a faster period of time with a smaller workforce.