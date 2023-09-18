Dubai Municipality has launched a new digital platform with the 360 ​​Services Policy System, supported by modern technologies and geographic information systems, enabling its senior and executive leadership to remain fully, directly and immediately informed of customer requests and reports, follow up on the work stages of specialized personnel and the extent to which the best standards are applied to respond to them, and speed up decision-making. The new platform is considered an integrated control panel that includes a database of various customer requests, the geographical area from which reports were issued and their numbers, in addition to the communication channels that were used in making the report, and following up on the operations carried out by service providers in the municipality.

Director General of Dubai Municipality, Daoud Al Hajri, said: “The new digital platform is an advanced step to remain directly and immediately informed of the needs of Dubai Municipality customers, as it contributes to following up on all the operations, reports, suggestions and inquiries they submit, in a way that enhances communication and institutional transparency with them and knowing their needs accurately.” He added: “The platform supports the provision of real-time and proactive digital services that exceed customers’ expectations and enhance their quality of life and happiness. This comes in line with the “360 Services” policy, adopted by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, which aims to draw an integrated road map, aiming to ensure a comprehensive digital experience to provide smooth, proactive, automated services that keep pace with customers’ aspirations. It achieves financial savings and reduces time and effort, which will reflect positively on performance indicators, competitiveness, and customer happiness.”