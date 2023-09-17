Dubai Municipality has launched a new digital platform with the 360 ​​Services Policy System, supported by modern technologies and geographical information systems, enabling its senior and executive leadership to remain fully, directly and immediately informed of customer requests and reports, follow up on the work stages of specialized personnel and the extent to which the best standards are applied to respond to them, and speed up decision-making.

The new platform is considered an integrated control panel that includes a database of various customer requests, the geographical area from which reports were issued and their numbers, in addition to the communication channels that were used in making the report, and following up on the operations carried out by service providers in the municipality.

Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al Hajri, said: “The new digital platform is an advanced step to remain directly and immediately informed of the needs of Dubai Municipality customers, as it contributes to following up on all operations, reports, suggestions and inquiries they submit, in a way that enhances communication and institutional transparency with them and knowing their needs accurately. It also supports The platform provides real-time and proactive digital services that exceed customers’ expectations and enhance their quality of life and happiness. This comes in line with the “360 Services” policy adopted by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, which aims to draw an integrated road map. It aims to ensure a comprehensive digital experience to provide smooth, proactive, automated services that keep pace with customers’ aspirations, achieve financial savings, and reduce time and effort, which will reflect positively on performance indicators, competitiveness, and customer happiness.”

He added: “Work is continuing to enhance the customer’s digital experience with Dubai Municipality services, and to build a proactive service system at a level that meets his needs, provides him with the best distinguished government services, facilitates his experience, and consolidates the pioneering government performance in the Emirate of Dubai.”

The platform is distinguished by being fully digitally classified in terms of customer data, the emirate’s population, and the geographical locations it serves, which number 320 regions and general locations, in addition to displaying statistics and requests from customers in each region based on the classifications of requests that Dubai Municipality deals with, which include; Inquiries, reports, notes, complaints, and service requests, so that they can be referred to at any time.

Wissam Lootah, Executive Director of the Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, pointed out that the platform allows the customer’s journey to be easily followed from the moment he communicates with Dubai Municipality through various communication channels that include the website, social media channels, the municipality’s call center, WhatsApp channels, and the Assistant. The default is “Faris”, and it is submitted for notification, suggestion, or service requests, as the platform displays to the senior leadership in the municipality all the data related to the applicant, including personal information, residential area, and type of request, and shows them the status of the request in percentage, and the speed of response of service advisors in the municipality to deal with it.

Through the information, statistics and analysis it provides, the platform enables us to deal with all cases, analyze the most frequent reports and follow up on their implementation, in order to take proactive measures that contribute to processing future requests of all classifications, in addition to developing awareness and marketing plans and constantly developing them to keep pace with the aspirations and needs of customers in the emirate.