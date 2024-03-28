In implementation of the decision issued by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, regarding regulating the use of single-use products in the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of protecting the natural environment and local biological and animal wealth, and motivating community members to adopt sustainable and environmentally friendly behaviours. And to spread the culture of using recycled materials, Dubai Municipality published a comprehensive awareness guide for the use of single-use products in the Emirate of Dubai.

Within the framework of the #More_SustainableDubai initiative, which Dubai Municipality has continued since its launch in conjunction with its participation as a strategic partner for the COP28 process, the launch of the awareness guide by Dubai Municipality comes as a dedication to conscious sustainability behaviors and practices at the level of individuals, institutions and society.

Common goals for the future

The guide aims to unify efforts and involve individuals, business sectors, companies, and institutions from the government and private sectors in devoting positive sustainability practices in daily life and the way of living and working in Dubai to continue improving the quality of life and its sustainability for all of the emirate’s society, in a way that contributes to preserving the environment, activating opportunities for a circular and green economy, and achieving development. Sustainable and preserving natural resources for future generations.

A sustainable global city

Engineer Mohammed Al Rayes, Director of the Waste Strategy and Projects Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality is committed to making the emirate a sustainable global city in cooperation with all individuals, companies and institutions, and consolidating sustainability practices and raising awareness of its importance and the horizons it opens for designing a climate-neutral and environmentally empowering future. In this context comes We launched a comprehensive awareness guide that provides comprehensive answers to various questions about single-use products and environmentally friendly alternatives that can be used to make Dubai more sustainable.”

The guide, available in a digital version in Arabic and English, presents answers to the most important questions that consumers, shops or companies may ask about single-use products. The guide also presents a number of environmentally friendly alternatives, in addition to ways to follow a more sustainable usage pattern.

The digital version of Dubai Municipality’s awareness guide for the use of single-use products can be downloaded via the link: https://www.dm.gov.ae/single-use-products/ .