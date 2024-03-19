Dubai Municipality has received the highest classification for innovation as a global accreditation under the category of innovative institution, which is granted by the Global Innovation Institute (GInI), the world's leading body in providing professional certificates, accreditations and memberships in the field of innovation, as a culmination of the municipality's distinguished efforts and achievements in innovation and the innovative projects and systems that it implements within the laboratory. Dubai Central and Dubai Municipality Academy, as a result of which they were awarded the highest classification of excellence as internationally accredited innovation laboratories.

This coronation is a continuation of the municipality’s approach to adopting the concepts of innovation and creativity, in a way that serves and enhances the building of an innovative and advanced knowledge economy in the Emirate of Dubai, and its keenness to develop the innovation system within the municipality’s organizational units, and to permanently invest in it, develop it, and ensure its sustainability to be ready for the future, and in a way that serves the creation and innovation of sustainable solutions. Consolidating the global leadership of the Emirate of Dubai.

During the past year, 2023, the municipality launched the Dubai Municipality Academy, the first accredited academy for municipal work at the state level, and the first academy accredited by the “Esri” company in the field of geographic information systems at the state level. The academy is also accredited by the National Qualifications Center of the Ministry of Education in The field of providing professional diplomas within municipal work, in addition to being accredited by the Knowledge and Human Resources Development Authority in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Academy reflects Dubai's approach to investing in people and its continuous work to prepare qualified cadres capable of enriching various vital sectors with knowledge and expertise that contribute to enhancing the comprehensive development process.

It also aims to provide innovative knowledge programs and specialized vocational training in the field of municipal work that combines experiences and practices applied within the scope of the current needs of this specialty in a distinct training and educational environment.

The academy also provides the “Future Competencies” program, which aims to qualify university students (who are about to graduate) in the technical fields of Dubai Municipality, in addition to the “Ruwad” program for qualifying recent graduates, which aims to train and develop them to ensure their readiness for the labor market, in addition to conducting joint research and studies. In cooperation with universities and research centers.

In addition, Dubai Municipality is constantly working to develop the technologies and services of the Dubai Central Laboratory, in addition to developing the testing techniques it provides, and innovating new tests in various fields, as part of its efforts to provide integrated and comprehensive services of high quality and efficiency, taking into account the best standards and specifications in force globally. It contributes to providing proactive protection for the environment and society, as well as developing and applying globally recognized standards for laboratory testing and calibration certificates.

It is noteworthy that the global standard granted by the Global Innovation Institute includes eight main standards and 400 sub-standards, and more than 500 institutions around the world participate in its membership.

Innovative projects

Dubai Municipality has worked on many innovative projects, including the deep tunnels project, the launch of the environmental satellite “DMSAT 1”, the waste-to-energy conversion center project in Warsan, and the “FoodWatch” platform, in addition to a number of digital initiatives that include: the use of “VR” technology. » In parks, the Dubai Central Laboratory Everywhere initiative, the comprehensive inspector, and others.