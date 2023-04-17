Dubai Municipality achieved a new achievement after it was registered as an accredited body for marine surveying within the International Hydrographic Organization, which is an intergovernmental organization specialized in surveying and producing marine maps of seas, oceans and navigable waters in the world, so that the municipality is the first government department in the UAE and the Middle East to be registered in the organization.

On this occasion, His Excellency Dawoud Al-Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The new achievement achieved by Dubai Municipality at the local and regional levels reflects its efforts to provide advanced services in marine surveying, by producing and updating marine navigational charts for the Emirate of Dubai, using the latest equipment and technologies in Geodetic and marine surveys, and the achievement is a translation of the municipality’s keenness to make Dubai a more attractive city through sustainable planning and development, and the implementation of everything that achieves the vision of its wise leadership to be a world-leading city in various sectors, especially in the field of innovation and excellence in municipal services.

Dubai Municipality’s accession as an accredited member of the International Hydrographic Organization is a qualitative achievement that will contribute to the advancement of marine survey operations and the provision of global services in the field of producing and updating local paper and electronic navigational charts for the Emirate of Dubai for the first time. These services include all major Dubai ports for the entry and exit of marine vessels, cruise yacht marinas, and fishermen’s berths.

The municipality’s accreditation in the organization will enhance its role in maintaining the level of maritime safety in the Emirate of Dubai, according to the international “SOLAS” agreement on the responsibilities of coastal states for the safety of life and property at sea, in addition to providing marine infrastructure data for strategic planning in the marine areas of the Emirate of Dubai.

It is noteworthy that the International Hydrographic Organization was established in the year 1921, and its permanent headquarters is located in the French city of Monaco, and it supervises the coordination of the activities of national hydrographic offices, and the standardization of the production of nautical marine charts, through the issuance of regulations and technical references, in order to ensure the production of data of high accuracy and quality, and increase global coverage. and disseminate hydrographic survey best practices, as well as provide guidance on uses of hydrographic survey data among Member States.