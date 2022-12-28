Dubai Municipality stated that it has developed an exceptional plan to receive New Year’s celebrations in the emirate’s public parks, which are visited by thousands of visitors for the purpose of practicing various recreational activities and enjoying a festive atmosphere full of joy and fun, while a huge fireworks display will be implemented in the “Dubai Frame” that can be enjoyed from the areas different.

She explained that more than 30,000 celebrants are expected to be received in her gardens, which she set to receive the celebrants on New Year’s Eve, and that she has set procedures for visitors to spend an enjoyable time during the celebration.

The director of the Department of Development and Control of Parks and Recreational Facilities in the municipality, Muhammad Ahli, told Emirates Today that the municipality has allocated four main public parks, which receive visitors from New Year’s celebrations, starting from eight in the morning until one after midnight, which is Zabeel Park, Park Al Safa, Umm Suqeim Park, Al Quoz Lake Park.

My family mentioned that the visitors of the four parks can enjoy fireworks displays in different regions of the Emirate of Dubai, as they overlook, by virtue of their geographical location, the main fireworks shows.

He added, “The municipality has set exceptional measures to secure New Year’s activities, as it has harnessed its capabilities, financial and human resources, and smart technologies, in cooperation with strategic partners, to ensure health and safety in the emirate.”

Public parks are among the most important destinations for visitors from inside and outside the country to relax and seek calm, and to spend happy times with family and friends. There are 191 parks in Dubai, including five major parks, with a total area of ​​​​more than eight million square meters.

Dubai’s public parks combine entertainment, education, and encouragement to follow a healthy lifestyle, by providing them with a wide range of various equipment, facilities, and facilities, which provide visitors with useful information, and enable them to spend fun times, exercise, and encourage that, by providing a variety of sports equipment. These include tracks for running, walking, and cycling, as well as football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, and other games.