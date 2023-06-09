Dubai Municipality has completed a project to develop and beautify 4 sports stadiums in Dubai Gardens, in cooperation with international sports and entertainment companies.

The project aimed to implement cosmetic works and add new logos in modern sports colors and designs to basketball and football courts in a creative manner, which enhances their aesthetics and provides a unique experience for its visitors, and reflects the efforts of the municipality to work to enhance the aesthetics and attractiveness of the Emirate of Dubai.

The project to renovate and develop the identity of the stadiums in Dubai Gardens is one of the unique beautification projects that reflect the modern spirit of the emirate, its attractiveness, aesthetics, and the diversity of its recreational infrastructure in a creative manner. Partnerships with the best municipal service providers in the world to ensure that all residents and visitors are given the perfect experience in the best city in the world.

The project reflects the municipality’s care for the interests and hobbies of all members of society and its commitment to planning and implementing projects that enhance the attractiveness and beauty of Dubai, especially with the advent of summer, and its endeavor to provide all facilities that serve all residents of the emirate and provide them with a rich experience that meets their needs and achieves the highest levels of luxury and happiness for them.

The designs implemented in the stadiums showed the creative side of the renovation and development works in them, as painting and beautification works were carried out on two courts in Al Barsha Lake Park and Al Warqaa Park, while beautification works were completed on the two basketball courts in Al Jafiliya Square and Satwa Park, on which the final of the Red Bull Half Court Championship was held. Court”.