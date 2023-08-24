Dubai Municipality has intensified its inspection and control campaigns, targeting more than 500 educational and commercial institutions specialized in trading school supplies in Dubai, as part of its annual initiative “Our Schools are Healthy and Safe” in preparation for the new school season. The campaigns aimed to ensure public health and the safety of food, drinking water and swimming pools, in addition to checking school supplies such as uniforms and food containers.

The campaigns included schools, kindergartens, and nurseries, to verify food safety in more than 300 educational institutions, and their compliance with approved public health and food safety standards, and to ensure the presence of a health supervisor for self-monitoring, and to monitor the types of foods provided by the institutions.

Dubai Municipality issues about 216 permits annually for companies that supply food to educational institutions, with the aim of ensuring the provision of safe, high-quality food with studied nutritional values ​​for students.

The municipality withdrew 700 samples from educational and commercial institutions for examination in the Dubai Central Laboratory, which included 400 samples of drinking water from refrigerators and tanks to verify their compliance with quality standards, samples from tanks and swimming pools, and to ensure the availability of approved technical instructions such as the presence of an approved lifeguard, lifebuoys and equipment necessary for first aid. . And 305 samples of food containers, in addition to examining samples of school uniforms, to ensure their safety before selling and trading them in the emirate’s markets.

The proactive control measures also included verifying that the buildings conform to the approved standards and requirements.