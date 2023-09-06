Dubai Municipality has carried out more than 350 field inspection visits to the canteens of public and private educational institutions in the Emirate of Dubai, to ensure that they apply preventive measures and health procedures, and to determine the extent of their compliance with food safety standards approved in the emirate. This comes out of the municipality’s keenness to ensure the best levels of food safety in educational institutions, in a way that enhances the health and safety of students and their quality of life.

The periodic campaigns on school canteens included ensuring compliance with food safety standards and storage requirements after receiving food, preparing and keeping it at appropriate temperatures, and ensuring the cleanliness of vegetables and fruits before placing them in the box. The campaigns also focused on the extent to which canteens meet health requirements, in addition to taking into account the standards of personal and general hygiene in the institution, while providing the necessary permits for food supply, adhering to the food guide in schools, and selling permitted healthy foods to ensure that students obtain safe and healthy food. The campaigns also aimed to ensure that the employees of the institutions are trained on the conditions and standards of safety, personal and general hygiene, in a way that guarantees the best levels of public health and the safety of food provided to students in schools.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Municipality has implemented control campaigns on more than 500 educational and commercial institutions in Dubai specialized in trading school supplies, as part of its annual initiative “Our Schools are Healthy and Safe” in preparation for the current school season. This comes within the framework of the municipality’s efforts to implement periodic campaigns that ensure the achievement of the highest standards of safety and public health in educational institutions in the emirate.

