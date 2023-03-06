The “Ramadan Market” initiative launched by Dubai Municipality, and its work began yesterday, witnessed a great turnout by citizens and residents looking for Ramadan goods and products of a traditional nature. Blessed Ramadan.

Mansour Abdel Nour Al-Rayes, Acting Director of the Architectural Heritage and Antiquities Department in Dubai Municipality, told Emirates Al-Youm that the Dubai Municipality sought, through the establishment of the “Ramadan Market”, to bring together old merchants, citizens, in one place, on the old municipality street, along with the large market in Deira. , which is the first and oldest market in the emirate, to enable them to display their products at competitive prices, especially with the approaching holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Rayes confirmed that the municipality was keen to provide platforms and places for display for the participants free of charge, while providing all the facilities and incentives that encourage them to participate and display their products that appeal to the local shopper. In addition to supporting investors in the markets and encouraging their turnout.

He said: «The Ramadan market is considered one of the entertainment activities, which reflects the heritage, customs and originality of the Emirate of Dubai, and its preparations and preparations to receive the blessed month of Ramadan, as the idea of ​​​​the market is similar to the old markets in the emirate, which was a destination for the people to provide their personal and household needs and prepare for Ramadan ».

He added, “The municipality was keen to hold an entertainment event to celebrate the advent of the blessed month, which attracts various members of society, including citizens, residents, and tourists, to visit the market, and get acquainted with a wide range of the most important supplies, gifts, clothes, and food products offered in it, and enjoy a unique shopping experience, in addition to the best offers.” And events throughout the 10 days of the market.

The event includes; A mini market in addition to the heritage market, consisting of 20 stalls for the mini market, including 15 stalls designated for shops in the municipal street market, and five stalls to support local citizens’ projects, as it will contain all the requirements for Ramadan supplies, and “Haq Al Laila”, along with many other Public and recreational services, food and popular food carts, and live performances for children between 4 and 8 pm.

He said that Dubai Municipality supported shop owners and merchants present in this event, which lasts for 10 days, and provided everything necessary to attract visitors and tourists in the Emirate of Dubai, whether citizens or residents.

Citizen merchants told Emirates Today that the municipality’s initiative enabled them to display their products and goods easily, which greatly contributes to the recovery and popularity of citizens’ trade, especially since the display places were provided to them by the municipality for free, in addition to providing an attractive display environment for shoppers of different nationalities, appreciating The municipality plays a major role in supporting national commercial activities.

Shoppers whom Emirates Today met at the market headquarters praised the initiative, which helped greatly in providing a large number of diverse products in one place, in an environment suitable for families, as the municipality provided an enjoyable traditional Ramadan atmosphere, which made visiting the market an exceptional experience, as it made Shopping is fun and exciting.