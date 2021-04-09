Dubai Municipality introduced amendments to the working hours of restaurants and cafes during the holy month of Ramadan, for an additional three hours, to close the institution at four o’clock in the morning, instead of one.

According to the circular sent by the municipality to all cafes and restaurants in the emirate, the deadline for receiving food orders is at three in the morning.

The municipality called on all restaurants, cafes, hookah cafes and hotel facilities to adhere to the preventive measures issued by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, with regard to the closing dates of the institution and the receipt of requests during the holy month, provided that the municipality monitors ensuring that institutions adhere to these measures.





