Dubai Municipality announced the supply of its human cadres with approximately 150 young Emirati citizens, in various specializations, within the framework of its keenness to achieve its strategic goals by attracting the best national competencies, and providing opportunities for qualification, training and professional support for them, in a way that develops and supports its human capital, and enhances His capabilities and competence, in line with the Emiratization policy in Dubai, and in support of the emirate’s future vision.

The Director General of the municipality, Dawoud Al-Hajri, said that the municipality seeks to provide new opportunities for Emirati national competencies, and to spread the youthful spirit in its human cadres, as a basic pillar to increase the rate of Emiratisation.

He added, “This comes in support of one of the fifty most important principles of the UAE, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the importance of human capital as a major future engine for growth, and the need to attract talents and specialists.”

Al-Hajri continued, “We are happy that 150 young men and women from our colleagues have joined Dubai Municipality from various engineering and scientific disciplines, as they constitute a new addition that strengthens our specialized national cadre, and supports the municipality’s march in providing the best services at the level of the emirate, and planning and implementing qualitative projects.”

The new employees were appointed in the municipality from many specializations, including engineering fields, such as civil, architectural, electromechanical, and electrical engineering, in addition to a number of veterinarians.

It is noteworthy that, last September, the Dubai Municipality launched the “Future Jobs” initiative within the “Emirates Vision Careers Exhibition” 2022, aiming in its first phase to attract and sponsor 45 candidates to train and develop them in cooperation with the private sector, in two parts; The first is from university students, according to the fields and future specializations required in the municipality, and the second is from the municipality’s employees, to enhance their theoretical, practical and field knowledge in fields; 3D printing, food safety, artificial intelligence and digital data science.