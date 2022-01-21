Dubai Municipality has confirmed its full readiness to deal with the climatic situation that the country is going through, through the formation of emergency teams distributed throughout the emirate, according to the head of the risk and emergency management team in Dubai Municipality, Dr. Nassim Rafie.

The municipality explained to “Emirates Today” that the organizational units and specialized work teams are fully prepared to confront the weather situation that the country is currently facing, and members of the community can communicate through the toll-free number 800900 around the clock (24/7) to report any emergency or related communications. relevance.

She pointed out that in order to achieve the vision of Dubai Municipality in building a happy and sustainable city, work is underway to continue intensive efforts to deal with weather fluctuations, in all parts of the emirate, according to a 24-hour work program, based on the analysis of meteorological reports and weather forecasting in the Emirate of Dubai. Actions are taken to deal with the expected emergency communications.

Dubai Municipality recommended all members of society to be vigilant and to maintain their safety, especially in open areas and beaches, and to preserve the safety of children and not allow them to be outside the house, in addition to taking other safety measures and monitoring the weather through official channels.



