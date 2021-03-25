Dubai Municipality reported that the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, had enriched its efforts with many projects in various fields and specializations, which had an impact on the progress of the emirate during the last decades, since he assumed its presidency.

She explained that Dubai witnessed during his reign a great development in the urban, social and cultural fields, as well as a steady urban growth and a remarkable commercial boom in the economic aspects and investment projects, which made it a source of attraction for investors and visitors from all over the world.

The municipality explained that the rapid civilization boom in previous areas led to a doubling of the population residing in the emirate, in addition to an increase in the number of visitors, as a result of economic events, such as hosting the Dubai World Chess Cup, the tenth general conference of Arab cities, the fraternal and twin cities conference, and the adoption of the Dubai Award for Human Settlements. , Dubai Shopping Festival, and other international events.

The late, upon his return immediately after his graduation in the mid-sixties of the last century, was assigned to head the Dubai Municipality, and he remained in this position even after his assignment to the position of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Economy, Trade and Industry, in the first federal government headed by his brother, the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, immediately after the declaration of the federation on the second of December 1971.

