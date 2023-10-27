Dubai Municipality has confirmed its full readiness to deal with emergency situations during rainfall, within a proactive plan that includes an integrated system of procedures and rapid and immediate response mechanisms, to proactively deal with emergency situations and reports when they occur.

The municipality announced its immediate response to 279 reports it received during the rainy season, through field emergency teams consisting of 484 specialized engineers and technicians, and 1,150 auxiliary workers.

The municipality indicated the readiness of its emergency teams to respond quickly and address reports resulting from weather fluctuations and rainfall in all regions of the Emirate of Dubai, to ensure the preservation of public safety, according to a proactive action plan and a 24-hour program, in order to enhance its strategic focus in the integrated management of the sewage and drainage networks system. Rain.

The emergency teams for field dealing with rainfall allocated by the municipality – in addition to its human resources – include 15 equipment to clean and block lines, and seven trucks with a crane. It also allocated 49 tanks for transporting water, 87 portable pumps, 74 portable pumps, 63 transport vehicles of various types, and more. It consists of 60 “pick-ups” and mechanisms for pumping and treating aggregates and removing sand and various types of waste, and 31 cars, while 20 water pumps are spread in the Deira and Bur Dubai regions.