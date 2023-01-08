Dubai Municipality revealed that the infrastructure and prior preparation enabled the Emirate of Dubai to contain the rains easily and in record time.

The municipality told Emirates Today that it had put 2,000 field employees on alert in anticipation of any emergency, in addition to 25 observers and team leaders deployed in the emirate, 370 workers and more than 40 different mechanisms.

The municipality mentioned 56 operational pumping stations that dealt with rainwater automatically, and the longest rainwater drainage network, equal to 4 million meters.

The municipality pointed out that the number of communications it received and dealt with amounted to 130, concentrated in areas of Bur Dubai that were dealt with together.

She added, “Coordination has been made with the strategic partners (Dubai Police General Command and RTA), noting that the rainfall rate reached 23 mm / hour.

The municipality stated that it no longer relied on mechanisms to dispose of rainwater pools and the effects resulting from them, as it was in the past, as reliance on pumps and disguises decreased by 90%, while it is relied upon by only 10% in emergency cases, which is a great achievement and success achieved by the municipality. Emirate of Dubai.

And she continued, “The municipality also worked to upgrade the old rainwater drainage network, to become efficient and capable of the new networks, noting that the sandy nature of the country was one of the great challenges facing the municipality’s work team and closed the drainage holes, which were overcome.”

She emphasized that the municipality’s work team prepared in advance, and the great efforts made by the work team, which was on standby at least 48 hours before the occurrence of the rainy situation.

And she called on the public not to open sewage drains scattered in neighborhoods in all regions, in order to get rid of rainwater, stressing that the rainwater drainage network is designed to withdraw water pools naturally.