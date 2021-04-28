Within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to continue implementing development plans and strategies that place human beings, happiness, well-being and stability at the forefront of priorities,

In line with the “Dubai Civilization Plan 2040” launched by His Highness with the aim of making Dubai the best city for life, Dubai Municipality has completed the first phase of the integrated neighborhood plan for citizens’ housing areas in Al Khawaneej 1 and Nad Al Sheba, which aims to achieve a qualitative leap in the standards of quality of life. And welfare in the areas of citizens housing

Eng. Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The plan provides an organized operational framework that aims to provide all requirements that will achieve tangible results that are felt by citizens and are reflected positively on the level of their well-being and happiness. The plan deals in an integrated manner with all areas of citizens’ housing, whether in existing areas or Included in future planning, as Dubai Municipality is keen in the planning process to provide an ideal, attractive, healthy and integrated urban environment with services.

Al-Hajri added: “The plan was prepared after studying the best international practices in the field of urban initiatives in support of the quality of life in residential areas. The plan includes eight basic initiatives that are commensurate with the nature of the local community, and integrate with each other to provide exemplary and integrated residential areas that ensure the highest levels of quality of life, with the application of Clear implementation procedures and mechanisms to measure the success of each initiative. “

Healthy life

The plan seeks to develop citizen housing areas into integrated areas, in which all residents enjoy easy access to its various facilities, by walking a short distance through a network of paths shaded with trees, and residents will also have the opportunity to enjoy a healthy lifestyle in these residential areas, by providing running paths. And sites for sports activities, in addition to taking into account the plan to implement urban design standards that are friendly to people of determination and the elderly and facilitate their access to all public services, in addition to supporting and encouraging cultural and social activities for all groups within residential areas by activating parks and open areas.

And because environmental sustainability is one of the most important elements of quality of life, the plan highlights the importance of increasing green areas and afforestation, and also aims to encourage residents to cooperate in promoting sustainability principles, by providing recycling centers in residential neighborhoods and spreading the culture of reuse and reducing waste.

The first phase of the integrated neighborhood plan for citizens’ housing areas in the first Al-Khawaneej and Nad Al-Sheba residential areas included paving railways, planting bike lanes and roads, constructing playgrounds, identifying and numbering the area entrances, and the second phase would begin with afforestation of inner neighborhoods streets and providing pedestrian paths for easy access to all services within wooded and comfortable areas for walking. .

Qualitative development

Dubai Municipality seeks to create a qualitative development in the methodology for implementing residential areas to ensure the completion of all services and facilities in a record time, with the aim of providing all the elements of luxury for the residents since the first stage of planning as a concept for the urban design of the area and its integrated services and distribution according to the highest standards, in addition to developing innovative model designs And non-traditional centers for residential neighborhoods, with various community, cultural and entertainment services available, developing smart programs to monitor growth rates in residential areas, and activating coordination with the concerned authorities to implement services, with the aim of ensuring citizens’ happiness, and achieving the concept of integrated neighborhoods in all its aspects.

The plan includes three axes, the first axis aims to rehabilitate the old areas close to the city center, in accordance with measures aimed at preserving the identity of these areas and providing an environment that enhances the presence of citizens and increasing the number of citizen families in them, and the second axis targets the existing areas of citizens ’housing, where about 26 residential areas have been studied. A list with the aim of evaluating them according to the requirements and standards of quality of life, and determining urgent operational priorities, whether in terms of providing public and community services or green areas, pedestrian and bicycle paths and other requirements of the plan, in addition to preparing a complete plan aimed at afforestation of internal streets in residential neighborhoods and the provision of public gardens and playgrounds for children according to The third axis targets the residential areas that will be planned in the future, as the municipality is currently developing a guide for the ideal and integrated urban design for the various regions, including residential areas, to ensure the achievement of all aspects of the proposed plan.





