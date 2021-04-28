Dubai Municipality has completed the first phase of the integrated neighborhood plan for citizen housing areas in the Al Khawaneej First and Nad Al Sheba areas, which aims to achieve a qualitative leap in the standards of quality of life and well-being in citizen housing areas, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The State, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, continues to implement development plans and strategies that place human beings, happiness, well-being and stability at the forefront of priorities, in line with the “Dubai Civilization Plan 2040” launched by His Highness with the aim of making Dubai the best city for life.

The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Eng. Dawood Al-Hajri, said: “The plan provides an organized operational framework that aims to provide all requirements that will achieve tangible results that are felt by citizens, and are reflected positively on their level of well-being and happiness, and the plan deals in an integrated manner with the housing areas of all citizens, regardless of the existing areas. Or included in future planning, as Dubai Municipality is keen in the planning process to provide an ideal, attractive, healthy and integrated urban environment with services.

He added: “The plan was prepared after studying the best international practices in the field of urban initiatives supporting the quality of life in residential areas. The plan includes eight basic initiatives that are commensurate with the nature of the local community, and integrate with each other to provide exemplary and integrated residential areas that ensure the highest levels of quality of life, with the application of Clear implementation procedures and mechanisms to measure the success of each initiative.

The plan seeks to develop citizen housing areas to be integrated areas, in which all residents enjoy easy access to its various facilities, by walking a short distance, through a network of paths shaded with trees, and residents have the opportunity to enjoy a healthy lifestyle in these residential areas, by providing paths For running and sites for sporting activities, in addition to taking into account the plan, applying urban design standards that are friendly to people of determination and the elderly and facilitating their access to all public services, in addition to supporting and encouraging cultural and social activities for all groups within residential areas by activating parks and open areas.

The first phase of the integrated neighborhood plan for citizens’ housing areas in the first Al-Khawaneej and Nad Al-Sheba residential areas included paving sails, planting bike lanes and roads, constructing playgrounds, determining the area’s entrances and numbering them, and the second phase will begin with afforestation of inner neighborhoods streets and providing pedestrian paths for easy access to all services, within wooded and comfortable areas. for walking.

Dubai Municipality seeks to create a qualitative development in the methodology for implementing residential areas, in order to ensure the completion of all services and facilities in a record time, with the aim of providing all the elements of luxury for the residents since the first stage of planning as a concept for the urban design of the area and its integrated services and distribution according to the highest standards, in addition to developing typical designs Innovative and non-traditional centers for residential neighborhoods, with various community, cultural and entertainment services available, developing smart programs to monitor growth rates in residential areas, and activating coordination with the concerned authorities to implement services, with the aim of ensuring citizens’ happiness, and achieving the concept of integrated neighborhoods in all its aspects.

The plan includes three axes, the first axis aims to rehabilitate the old areas close to the city center, according to measures aimed at preserving the identity of these areas and providing an environment that enhances the presence of citizens, and increasing the number of citizen families in them, and the second axis targets the existing areas of citizens ’housing, where about 26 areas were studied. Existing housing units with the aim of evaluating them in accordance with the requirements and standards of quality of life, and identifying urgent operational priorities, whether in terms of providing public and community services or green areas, pedestrian and bicycle paths and other requirements of the plan, in addition to preparing a complete plan aimed at afforestation of internal streets in residential neighborhoods and providing public parks and playgrounds Children, according to the highest design standards, while the third axis targets residential areas that will be planned in the future, as the municipality is currently developing a guide for typical and integrated urban design for different areas, including residential areas, to ensure the fulfillment of all aspects of the proposed plan.

