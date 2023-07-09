In implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced that Dubai Municipality has completed the distribution of 3,200 residential plots to citizens in Dubai.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “In implementation of the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid and his continuous directives to provide a decent life for citizens and within the housing file, Dubai Municipality completed the distribution of 3,200 residential plots to citizens in Dubai … We continue to harness all capabilities for the comfort of citizens and the promotion of their social and family stability.