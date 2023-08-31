Dubai Municipality has completed the completion of the “Clock Roundabout” development project in the Deira region, at a cost of 10 million dirhams. The development work, which began last May, included; Rehabilitation and enhancement of the roundabout’s aesthetic landscape, with a distinctive design that is in line with Dubai’s international stature, and celebrates the historical value of this vital site in the heart of the city, which includes the famous “clock tower” whose construction dates back to 1963.

His Excellency Dawoud Al-Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “We have completed the development work of the Clock Roundabout in Deira, one of the most prominent engineering and architectural landmarks in the Emirate of Dubai, according to the planned schedule, to give it a new look with a distinctive design that preserves its cultural and historical value, while taking care to show it in a way that expresses The unique style that characterizes Dubai in blending its heritage features and international features, as the project comes within the municipality’s plans to develop the main landmarks in Dubai, while harnessing all the capabilities supporting the sustainable urban development processes in it, in a way that enhances its aesthetics and shows the uniqueness of Ben’s diverse cultural landmarks. We continue to highlight and enhance the aesthetic landscape of the city in line with its international status while preserving its historical and cultural heritage.”

The development work of the clock roundabout included the renovation of the floors, and the implementation of a new design for the water fountain in an aesthetic style through which water levels can be controlled to form creative formations with the use of an advanced multi-colored lighting system. The development work also included painting the clock tower and the structural structure of the roundabout. Precast concrete was used in the new floor of the roundabout, which was designed in the form of cobblestones paved with layers of different colors with three-dimensional designs.

With regard to green spaces, the “ceszium” plant was used in the internal ponds, which is a highly durable soil cover that has the ability to spread widely to cover floor areas in green areas. Washingtonia palms were also used in the ponds adjacent to the columns of the clock tower, in addition to three layers of Natural flowers in distinctive color arrangements, and with a viewing angle that enables passers-by to see them clearly.

Bader Anwahi, Executive Director of the Public Utilities Corporation in Dubai Municipality, indicated that the new structure of the water fountain was designed in a manner consistent with the shape of the clock tower, as its four ends meet the columns of the tower. As for the fountain nozzles; It rises on its four sides to the top at a different level, forming a pyramidal shape, while the craters in the middle rise in a criss-cross manner, with a large crater in the middle that reaches a height of more than 5 meters. All nozzles also contain a pre-programmed colored RGB lighting with a sensor for the fountain that makes it go down and up according to the intensity of the wind.

The new light system at the roundabout has characteristics and advantages that allow drawing three-dimensional shapes and presenting light shows that can be used in celebrations and various occasions.

It is noteworthy that the Clock Tower in the center of the roundabout was built in 1963 and is considered one of the most famous landmarks of Dubai. It was restored in 1972 while preserving its original design. Muffled.