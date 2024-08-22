Dubai Municipality has completed the Hatta Mountain Bike Track and Walking Track development project, which is the longest track of its kind in the country, as it includes 21 cycling tracks with a length of 53 km, and 17 walking tracks with a length of 33 km, in addition to 9 wooden bridges, 14 rest areas and integrated service facilities along the mountain tracks.

The project, which is considered one of the most prominent initiatives of Dubai Municipality in Hatta, will contribute to making it one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the region.

The tracks are divided into four levels of difficulty, including green, blue, red, and black. The green track includes 4 bike paths and 4 walking paths, the blue track includes 6 bike paths and 3 walking paths, the red track includes 8 bike paths and 6 walking paths, and the black track includes 3 bike paths and 4 walking paths.

His Excellency Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, stressed that the mountain track development project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, which aim to raise the quality of life and enhance Dubai’s position to become the best city to live in and the most active and healthy in the world by implementing a package of vital projects that serve the Hatta region and consolidate its position as a leading tourist destination at the local and global levels.

He added that the municipality has implemented development operations for the mountain track in Hatta according to the highest international specifications that take into account the highest standards of safety and security. It has also worked on preparing its infrastructure to be suitable for holding international competitions and events, in addition to enhancing the efficiency of public facilities and services that support tourism in the Hatta region.

Dubai Municipality implemented a comprehensive development plan for the project in a record time of ten months. The first phase included maintenance work on existing walking and mountain bike paths and increasing their lengths. It also implemented comprehensive maintenance work on all existing bridges.

The second phase included the construction of rest areas and integrated service facilities along the tracks and in various locations, in addition to the supply and installation of 176 signboards and 650 directional signs, which help cyclists have a unique and safe experience on the Hatta Mountain Track.

The Hatta Mountain Track passes through a variety of different terrains and landscapes, including rocky paths, mountainous areas, rugged peaks, valleys and panoramic views that provide an exceptional experience that allows track-goers to enjoy the unique nature of Hatta in the country.