Dubai Municipality announced the completion of 100% of the landscaping and beautification projects in the main intersections, all areas and roads leading to the Expo 2020 Dubai site, and it includes the extension of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Expo Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street, towards the site of the event, and covers more than Two million square meters, and includes more than 20 thousand trees, which form the green belt on the sides of the roads, and more than four million seedlings, and the planting of about two million seedlings inside the site, in preparation for receiving the participants and millions of visitors from inside and outside the country.

The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Eng. Daoud Al-Hajri, said, “The municipality possesses the latest and best international technologies in cosmetic agriculture, including the method of vertical farming, and we are working according to well-thought-out plans to expand the scope of cosmetic greening, to include all areas of Dubai, with a focus on increasing green spaces, And expanding the planting of trees and flowers in streets, squares and parks, in accordance with the sustainability standards followed by Dubai Municipality, including sustainable irrigation projects.”

He added that the municipality, within the “Green Belt” project, has implemented more than 20,000 trees as green belts on all roads leading to the Expo site, to add an aesthetic dimension to it, in line with the nature and importance of this major global event hosted by Dubai for the first time in the region. Through the latest designs and cosmetic implants implemented in the field of road cultivation and decoration.

Al-Hajri pointed to the great efforts made by the work teams of the municipality, in order to beautify the site of the event, commensurate with its importance, and in a manner befitting the aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai, and the commitment to harnessing all energies and technical and human cadres, and its expertise in expanding the green area, with the latest technologies applied in this field. And the most creative designs.

The municipality extended 58 km of the main irrigation lines, and 234 km of subsidiary lines, and the value of the implemented projects exceeded 205 million dirhams.



