Dubai Municipality has completed 9,696 requests to dispose of bulk waste since the beginning of this year, an increase of 19.7%, compared to last year.

Acting Director of the Waste Operations Department, Engineer Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, explained to Emirates Today that the number of applications that have been completed since the beginning of this year reached 9,696 applications until the end of last October, compared to 7,782 applications during the same period last year, an increase of 19.7%. Pointing out that this increase came due to institutional marketing efforts for this community service in many media channels, in addition to the efficiency of the municipality’s field teams in completing requests submitted by the public.

He added: “One of the most important benefits that result from this service is eliminating negative practices that harm the environment and public health, represented by the accumulation of bulky waste such as used household furniture, electrical appliances and electronics, promoting the culture of separating waste from the source, and increasing public awareness of the importance of proper disposal of waste.” Please note that this service does not include waste resulting from (home maintenance, agricultural waste, bathroom sinks and toilets).”

Regarding the types of bulk waste permitted to be transported, the service is designated for furniture, electrical and electronic appliances, while waste not included in the service includes waste resulting from home maintenance operations, in addition to bathroom supplies such as toilets and bathtubs.

He said: “Dubai Municipality has introduced this specific service in line with the government’s directives, aiming to enhance the distinguished position that the Emirate of Dubai occupies in the service and environmental fields, and community happiness. The municipality allows individuals to apply for the “volume waste disposal service” through the municipality’s application and call center. It is one of the free services provided by Dubai Municipality to the public, to contribute significantly to preserving the aesthetic and cultural appearance of the city, as this community service provided by Dubai Municipality for free is one of the most important initiatives and services provided to the public with ease and efficiency, as it is available to individuals residing in the emirate. Dubai (except real estate development areas and free zones) through the unified application of Dubai Municipality.”

The team specialized in this service works from Sunday to Friday, in the morning from five in the morning until 11:00 in the morning.

The Acting Director of Waste Operations Department stated that the bulk waste collected from the city is utilized through companies specialized in recycling, which in turn sort the waste, reuse and recycle most of it.

He pointed out that the happiness rate of those dealing with the volumetric waste disposal service is 100%, because the work teams complete all incoming requests efficiently and quickly, and to facilitate senior citizens and people of determination, they can apply for the service with ease by calling 800900.