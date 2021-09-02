As part of the great efforts exerted in preparation for hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Municipality announced the completion of 100% of the landscaping and beautification projects in the main intersections and all areas and roads leading to the site of the major global event, which include the extension of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Expo Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street in the direction To the site of the event to extend to cover more than two million square meters, in addition to more than 20 thousand trees that form the green belt on the sides of the roads, and more than four million seedlings, and planting nearly two million seedlings inside the site in preparation for receiving the participants and millions of visitors from inside and outside the country.

Engineer Daoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality has the latest and best international technologies in cosmetic agriculture, including the vertical farming method. Planting trees and flowers in streets, public roads, squares and parks in accordance with the sustainability standards followed by Dubai Municipality, including sustainable irrigation projects.”

Al Hajri added: “Within the Green Belt project, the municipality has implemented more than 20,000 trees as green belts on all roads leading to the Expo site, adding an aesthetic dimension to it in line with the nature and importance of this major global event hosted by Dubai for the first time in the region. Through the latest designs and cosmetic implants implemented in the field of road cultivation and decoration.

Expo projects

The Director General of Dubai Municipality pointed to the great efforts made by the work teams of the various departments of Dubai Municipality, in order to beautify the site of the event in proportion to its importance and in accordance with the aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai and the commitment to harnessing all energies, technical and human cadres and their expertise in expanding the green area using the latest technologies applied in This field has the coolest creative designs.

Dubai Municipality has extended 58 km of irrigation main lines and 234 km of subsidiary lines, three main pumping stations and three concrete tanks to store irrigation water, and planting was carried out around the Expo site with a length of 21 km, where the value of the implemented projects exceeded 205 million dirhams.

Dubai Parks entrance

Dubai Municipality was keen to decorate the important facilities and sites close to the event, including the entrance to “Dubai Parks”, where the department was able to transform the site into a distinctive green area with a total area of ​​177,123 square meters, while the lengths of the steel landscaping reached about 109,000 square meters, in addition to the area The total, including sandy areas, is 1,032,260 square meters, with the extension of 10.3 km of main lines and 60.1 km of branch lines, in addition to the construction of a pumping station with a concrete tank for irrigation water, with a value of approximately 40 million dirhams.

The green areas included planting 24,474 trees, 65 thousand shrubs, 1,541,710 square meters of soil covers, 50,107 square meters of cacti, 2,707,912 square meters of soil coverings, more than 5,000 meters of fences, and about 77,000 square meters of green areas, about 847,000 square meters of gravel, and 3,118 square meters of climbers.



