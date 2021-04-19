Dubai Municipality closed two laundries in the Naif area, due to overcrowding, lack of compliance with health and personal hygiene practices, and violated two other institutions, due to practices that violate the precautionary measures to confront the Coronavirus.

The municipality explained that it carried out 2300 field inspection visits, the day before yesterday, during which 22 other institutions were warned, in various activities, while the percentage of compliance reached 98%, and the majority of violations focused on non-compliance with physical distancing, and wearing personal safety equipment such as masks and gloves during preparation, as well as Not using approved sterilization and disinfection materials, overcrowding inside the place, and neglecting the personal hygiene of the workers in the place, pointing out that the decision to close the violating institution is temporary, until the cause of the violation is removed and its conditions coordinated.

It stated that its inspectors check, during their supervisory visits, the daily follow-up records of workers’ health, record sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception, preparation and storage, display at healthy temperatures, and the application of hygiene and sterilization procedures to prevent contamination.

The municipality audits food establishments in the emirate with their various activities.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

