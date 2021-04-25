The day before yesterday, Dubai Municipality closed two washrooms in the Hatta region, due to overcrowding, lack of commitment to health practices, personal hygiene, and violation of precautionary measures to confront the Corona virus.

The municipality indicated that it had carried out 2,205 inspection visits, during which 27 other institutions were warned.

Most of the violations centered on not adhering to physical distancing, wearing masks and gloves, failure to use approved sterilization materials, overcrowding, and neglecting the personal hygiene of workers.

The municipality stated that its inspectors check, during their supervisory visits, the daily follow-up records of workers’ health, and record sterilization and disinfection operations.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

