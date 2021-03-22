Dubai Municipality reported that it closed two institutions and violated 12 others, the day before yesterday, due to violating measures to confront “Corona”, stressing the need to adhere to the preventive requirements and measures set by the municipality to limit the spread of the virus infection, and also warned 24 institutions, explaining that their inspectors carried out 2,389 inspection visits .

And she continued: “The decision to close included a salon in the Al-Karamah area due to overcrowding and lack of commitment to wearing masks, in addition to a laundry in the Ayal Nasser area for non-compliance with health and personal hygiene practices. She pointed out that the most prominent violations that are monitored in general are failure to adhere to social distancing, wearing personal safety equipment such as masks and gloves during preparation, as well as not using approved sterilization and disinfection materials, pointing out that the decision to close the violating institution is temporary until the cause of the violation is removed and its conditions coordinated. .

She added: “Municipality inspectors check, during their supervisory visits, the daily follow-up records of workers’ health, record sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception, preparation and storage, display at healthy temperatures, and the application of hygiene and sterilization procedures, to prevent contamination. Interchangeable and pest control.

The municipality’s inspection teams conduct routine inspection visits and visits based on consumer reports, and impose fines in accordance with Local Ordinance No. 11 of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in the Emirate of Dubai.





