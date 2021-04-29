The «Dubai Municipality» reported that it violated and closed two institutions, the day before yesterday, and warned 19 other institutions, due to their violation of the precautionary measures and measures to confront the emerging Corona virus.

The decision to close included a fitness center in the big market, in coordination with the Dubai Sports Council, for non-compliance with the conditions of cleaning and sterilization.

It also included a laundry in the market itself, for non-compliance with sanitary and personal hygiene practices for workers.

The municipality stressed the need for institutions to adhere to the precautionary measures and measures to limit the spread of Corona infection, noting that it carries out more than 2000 inspection visits daily, to follow up on the implementation of the precautionary measures.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

