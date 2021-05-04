Dubai Municipality stated that it closed two institutions, the day before yesterday, and violated two others, due to ignoring the precautionary measures set to confront the spread of the Corona virus, and it also warned 30 other institutions.

The municipality stated that the closure decision included a fitness center in Al Qusais, in coordination with the Dubai Sports Council, and one laundry in Naif was closed due to overcrowding and lack of commitment to health and personal hygiene practices.

She pointed out that the closures and violations came due to ignoring the preventive measures to confront the emerging corona virus.

The municipality reported that the inspectors carried out 2,372 inspection visits, and the compliance rate was 98%, with a rate of 2,338 establishments.





