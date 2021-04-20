Today, Dubai Municipality closed a laundry in the Naif region, due to overcrowding, lack of commitment to health and personal hygiene practices, and another institution violated, due to practices that violate precautionary measures to confront the emerging corona virus.

The municipality explained that it carried out yesterday 2346 field inspection visits, during which 22 other institutions were warned about various activities, while the percentage of compliance reached 98%, and the majority of violations focused on non-compliance with physical distancing, wearing personal safety equipment such as masks and gloves during preparation, and not using sterilization materials. Certified disinfection, overcrowding inside the place, neglecting the personal hygiene of workers at the place.

She pointed out that the decision to close the violating institution is temporary, until the cause of the violation is removed and its conditions are coordinated. The municipality stated that its inspectors check, during their supervisory visits, the daily follow-up records for the health of workers, record sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception, preparation and storage, display at healthy temperatures, and the application of hygiene and sterilization procedures to prevent contamination.

The municipality audits food establishments in the emirate with different activities, such as restaurants, cafeterias, cafes that provide food, groceries, supermarkets, and bakeries, as well as inspects and monitors delivery cars, to ensure that they are sterilized, to maintain food safety measures after each order, and to change delivery workers for masks and gloves after each order.





