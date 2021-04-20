Yesterday, Dubai Municipality closed a laundry in the Naif region due to overcrowding and failure to adhere to health and personal hygiene practices, as well as violating another institution, due to practices that violate the precautionary measures to confront the Corona virus.

The municipality explained that it carried out, the day before yesterday, 2,346 field inspection visits, during which 22 other institutions were warned about various activities, while the percentage of compliance was 98%, and most of the violations focused on non-compliance with physical distancing, wearing personal safety equipment such as masks and gloves during preparation, and not using Approved sterilization and disinfection materials, overcrowding inside the place, and neglect of personal hygiene for workers at the place.

She pointed out that the decision to close the violating institution is temporary, until the cause of the violation is removed and its conditions are coordinated, and the municipality stated that its inspectors check, during their monitoring visits, the daily follow-up records for the health of workers, record sterilization and disinfection operations, and ensure that food safety requirements are applied.





